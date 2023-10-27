No. 7 Texas will try to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive when it hosts BYU in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns (6-1) bounced back from their narrow loss to then-No. 12 Oklahoma with a 31-24 win at Houston last week, avoiding the upset loss with a late touchdown. BYU (5-2) is coming off a 27-14 win against Texas Tech following a blowout loss at TCU. The Longhorns are going to be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who sprained his right shoulder late in the third quarter last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium/Jamail Field. Texas is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Texas vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is set at 51 points.

Texas vs. BYU spread: Texas -17.5

Texas vs. BYU over/under: 51 points

Texas vs. BYU money line: Texas: -961, BYU: +609

Why Texas can cover

Texas has several options to replace Ewers on Saturday, as backup Maalik Murphy or highly-touted freshman Arch Manning will start this game. The Longhorns relied heavily on running back Jonathon Brooks last week, as he finished with 20 carries for 99 yards and eight receptions for 51 yards. Brooks has rushed for 825 yards and six touchdowns this season, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

BYU has alternated between wins and losses over its last four games, getting blown out by TCU two weeks ago. The Cougars rank No. 128 of 130 FBS teams in yards per carry (2.78), and they finished with just 277 total yards last week. They have only covered the spread six times in their last 18 games, while Texas is 7-1 in its last eight home games.

Why BYU can cover

BYU finally got its rushing attack going last week, piling up 150 yards in the double-digit win over Texas Tech. Freshman running back LJ Martin had 10 carries for 93 yards, including a 55-yard run. Senior quarterback Kedon Slovis has completed 128 passes for 1,519 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, while rushing for three more scores.

Texas got off to a fast start this season, but it is coming off back-to-back shaky performances. The Longhorns had their perfect record spoiled by Oklahoma in a rivalry thriller, and they nearly lost as 24-point favorites against Houston last week. They have only covered the spread once in their last five October games, while BYU has covered in nine of its last 12 games against Big 12 opponents. See which team to pick here.

