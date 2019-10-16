Today's Top Picks: Two best bets for Wednesday's college football action plus an NHL play we love

I'm sure you're a bit disappointed that you don't have an MLB playoff game to watch tonight. I know I am. There was plenty of talk on Tuesday about how Wednesday night's game was likely to be rained out, but I held out hope they'd be wrong. Weather forecasts are wrong all the time!

But they weren't this time. So here we are with no baseball to watch tonight, but do you hear that noise? It's the Sun Belt coming to rescue us all with a Wednesday night football game! Who needs the MLB playoffs when there's Fun Belt to watch? Not me.

All odds are via William Hill.

1. South Alabama at Troy: South Alabama +17

South Alabama is 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in Sun Belt play. Since the start of the 2018 season, it has gone 2-8 in conference play straight up. So, odds are it won't win this game tonight. It will cover, though! The Jaguars have covered in both their Sun Belt games this year, including taking Georgia Southern to double-overtime. Now they enter this game off a bye against a Troy team that is 6-14-1 ATS at home since the start of the 2016 season. It might take a backdoor, but the Jaguars will stay within this number. After all, the underdog is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings.

2. South Alabama at Troy: Under 55.5

Another reason I like South Alabama to cover is that I don't think there will be a ton of points scored in this game. I have always loved a good weeknight Under, and there are a lot of trends that support the decision tonight. Since 2016, the under has gone 4-1 in games after a South Alabama bye, 7-3 in games when the Jaguars have the rest advantage and 17-11-1 when the Jags are dogs.

3. Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets: Stars -115

The thing about power plays is that the team on one has an advantage. They have more skaters on the ice, which makes it far easier to control the puck, and controlling the puck leads to more scoring opportunities. Simple, right? Well somehow, someway, Dallas has managed to score one goal on 22 power plays this season. That has to balance out at some point. Going against a Columbus team that's struggling to score, and struggles to possess the puck, I think it might happen tonight.

