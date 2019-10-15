MLB playoffs: What a possible Game 4 rainout means for the Yankees and Astros in the ALCS

NEW YORK -- When the ALCS shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Tuesday afternoon (GameTracker), the sun will be shining and the skies will be clear. The weather forecast for Game 3 is spectacular.

That is not the case for Game 4. Heavy rain is expected in New York on Wednesday and there is a strong possibility the game will be postponed. Here's the hourly forecast via CBS New York:

The weather forecast for Game 4 in New York is not good. CBS New York

The rain is expected to start in the early afternoon and continue until early Thursday morning. MLB tends to be conservative when there's rain in the forecast in the postseason -- that has been the case since Game 5 of the 2008 World Series was suspended due to rain in the sixth inning -- so expect a postponement rather than a delay as they hope for a window.

MLB has not yet announced a Game 4 postponement -- official word is likely to come down Wednesday morning -- and, once the game is postponed, the Yankees and Astros will lose Friday's off-day to the makeup game, and Games 4-7 will be played on four consecutive days. Here is the before and after schedule:



Current schedule Schedule after rainout Tuesday Game 3 in New York Game 3 in New York Wednesday Game 4 in New York rainout Thursday Game 5 in New York Game 4 in New York Friday off-day Game 5 in New York Saturday (if necessary) Game 6 in Houston Game 6 in Houston Sunday (if necessary) Game 7 in Houston Game 7 in Houston

Game 4 is currently scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. I would expect Friday's makeup game to be played at 4 p.m. ET because the two teams will have to travel to Houston for Saturday's potential Game 6. MLB can't be happy with two Yankee Stadium games in non-prime time (Game 3 is a 4 p.m. ET start as well), but so it goes. Blame the weather.

Needless to say, a Game 4 postponement could have a dramatic impact on the ALCS, particular with the way the Yankees and Astros line up their pitching. Four games in four days also create potential bullpen management headaches, especially for the Yankees given the how much they rely on their relief crew.

"I think if weather becomes an issue where the game were to get wiped out Wednesday, that kind of impacts what you do moving forward from there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday. "But as far as Tuesday, Sevy is going. Like our matchup there, feel he gives us a great chance. But we'll kind of treat it aggressively and try to win that game. I don't really see Wednesday leaking into that too much."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch added: "I'm not saving a thing and I'm not assuming rain. If you start doing that in this stadium, the Yankee gods will come and get you and part ways, and it won't rain, and I'd regret it. But I'd also regret not using somebody if we have a chance to win. Everybody is going to be ready (for Game 3)."

Here are the possible post-rainout starting pitching matchups:

Both Boone and Hinch announced Game 4 -- the regularly scheduled Game 4 on Wednesday -- will be a bullpen game. The rainout allows the two teams to push that bullpen game all the way back to Game 6, if they choose. That might not be the best idea, however. Two things to consider:

Game 6 will be three days into a four games in four days stretch. Both bullpens could be taxed come Saturday.

Game 6 will be an elimination game and neither team may want to trust a bullpen game in that situation.

At the same time, there might not even be a Game 6 -- that would require one team to sweep Games 3-5 at Yankee Stadium -- so it's possible the bullpen game can be avoided entirely. Avoiding the bullpen game would be ideal, but I think both clubs have to plan for it to happen. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

I think the larger concern is the bullpen workload. Games 4 and 5 could be taxing, leaving you short in the bullpen going into the bullpen game in Game 6. Imagine facing elimination in Game 6 with a taxed bullpen and a bullpen game on deck? That would be disastrous. It could all work out fine, sure, but it's probably the nightmare scenario.

Even with the rainout, the best plan may be to go ahead with the bullpen game in Game 4 just to get it over with. You're coming off an off-day Wednesday, so the bullpen will be is rested, and Game 4 won't be an elimination game. The stakes are relatively low compared to a potential Game 6 (or even Game 5 if they wanted to use the bullpen game that day).

The Astros have two workhorses in their rotation in Verlander and Cole, and while Greinke has labored a bit this postseason, he can still give his team 100-plus pitches, if necessary. Jose Urquidy and possibly even Brad Peacock are candidates to provide length out of the bullpen. (I assume Urquidy is earmarked for multiple innings in the bullpen game.)

The Yankees do not have starters who can chew up innings like the Astros. Severino is still not stretched out to 100-plus pitches after missing 5 1/2 months with injuries, and Tanaka admitted he was "gassed" after throwing only 68 pitches in six innings in Game 1. They lean on their bullpen much more heavily. Four games in four days could hinder their plan of attack.

For now, the Astros and Yankees will focus on Game 3, and worry about Game 4 and beyond when the time comes. The potential rainout would given them additional flexibility with their rotation, flexibility that doesn't currently exist, but it may also complicate things later in the ALCS. It's a headache both teams will have to deal with.