The Toledo Rockets seek their first 10-game winning streak in 51 years when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons in a MACtion showdown on Tuesday. Toledo (9-1, 6-0), which won 35 consecutive games from 1969-71, remained perfect in conference play and clinched the MAC West Division title with a 49-23 triumph over Eastern Michigan last week. Bowling Green (6-4, 4-2) is coming off its fourth straight victory, a 49-19 win at Kent State. The Rockets are 42-41-4 in the Battle of I-75 and have won 11 of the last 13 meetings.

Kickoff at Doyt L. Perry Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 10-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Toledo vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Toledo picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Bowling Green. Here are several college football odds and trends for Bowling Green vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Bowling Green spread: Rockets -10

Toledo vs. Bowling Green over/under: 52 points



Toledo vs. Bowling Green money line: Rockets -423, Falcons +327

TOL: The Rockets have scored at least 21 points in nine of their 10 games this season

BG: The Falcons have allowed 35 or more points in each of their last three meetings with Toledo

Why Toledo can cover

Quarterback Dequan Finn continues to be a dual threat for the Rockets' offense. The junior has thrown for 2,008 yards and 18 touchdowns while gaining 499 yards on the ground, ranking him second on the team in rushing. Finn had made at least two scoring passes in seven of the team's 10 games this year and recorded three while racking up a season-high 407 passing yards in last week's victory.

Junior Peny Boone is 11th in the nation with 1,042 rushing yards and tied for nine with 12 TD runs after recording three against Eastern Michigan. The junior also was a big part of Toledo's aerial attack in the contest, hauling in four passes for 116 yards after amassing 156 receiving yards over his first 36 collegiate games. Junior wideout Jerjuan Newton leads the Rockets with 36 receptions, 502 yards and nine touchdown catches after posting his first 100-yard performance of 2023 last week (108) and hauled in a scoring pass in each of his first two career meetings with Bowling Green.

Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons received a tremendous performance from Ta'ron Keith in last week's rout. The junior running back set career highs with 103 yards rushing and 130 receiving, becoming the first player in program history to reach triple digits in both categories in the same game. Keith, who had both a rushing and receiving touchdown against Kent State, leads the Falcons with 35 catches and 389 receiving yards, and he has hauled in a scoring pass in three of his last four contests.

Keith also was effective out of the backfield in last season's 42-35 victory against Toledo, making five catches for 64 yards and a TD. Bowling Green's top performer in that matchup was Odieu Hiliare, who had eight receptions for a career-high 246 yards and a pair of scores. The senior wideout has made 25 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns this year while sophomore tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has caught a TD pass in each of his last three games.

How to make Toledo vs. Bowling Green picks

The model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Toledo vs. Bowling Green, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?