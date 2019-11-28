Toledo vs. Central Michigan odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at noon ET on Friday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. CMU is 7-4 overall and 5-0 at home, while Toledo is 6-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Chippewas can wrap up the MAC West with a win and are favored by 11 points in the latest Central Michigan vs. Toledo odds, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under is set at 64.5. Before entering any Toledo vs. Central Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Central Michigan is coming off a tight 45-44 win over Ball State in its last outing. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 27-11 deficit. CMU (+1) narrowly pulled off the cover, moving to an impressive 8-2 against the spread mark this season, making it one of the best teams in the nation in that category.

Meanwhile, Toledo received a tough blow last Wednesday as it fell 49-30 to Buffalo. A silver lining for the Rockets was the play of running back Bryant Koback, who rushed for 99 yards and one TD on 17 carries. The sophomore has emerged as one of the MAC's best backs, entering this matchup with a 182-1165-11 rushing line on the season.

A pair of offensive numbers to consider in this matchup: CMU comes into the contest boasting the 15th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 28. The Rockets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 237.4 rushing yards per game on average, good for 16th best in the nation.

