USC running back Travis Dye was carted off the field due to injury Friday night as the No. 8 Trojans hosted Colorado in a Pac-12 game with College Football implications. A redshirt senior Oregon transfer, Dye is the team's leading rusher and entered Week 11 action as the second-leading rusher in the Pac-12.

Dye appeared to injure his left knee on a 4-yard run late in the second quarter with the Trojans leading 16-3. After trainers and medical staff attended to Dye on the field, USC players streamed onto the field to provide support for Dye after he'd been loaded onto the cart, and some members of Colorado's team also walked over to show offer well wishes.

With 858 yards and nine rushing touchdowns and 21 receptions for 202 yards entering the game, Dye has been an integral part of USC's offensive during the team's hot start under first-year coach Lincoln Riley. His decision to leave Oregon following the Ducks' coaching change marked one of the biggest offseason victories for Riley, who landed up on talent through the transfer portal.

Dye ran for 1,271 yards for Oregon last season and caught 46 passes for 402 yards while leading the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards. Without Dye, Austin Jones could be in line to receive more carries. The Stanford transfer entered the game with 261 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries this season.