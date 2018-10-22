Troy vs. South Alabama odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 3-0 on Trojans games

The Sun Belt will be in the spotlight Tuesday when the 4-2 Troy Trojans travel to Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, to take on the 2-5 South Alabama Jaguars in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. With heavy action expected on this Tuesday night college football game, the Trojans are 11.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line in the latest Troy vs. South Alabama odds. In this matchup of teams you might not have seen play this season, be sure to check out what acclaimed college football analyst Tom Fornelli has to say before locking in any of your own Troy vs. South Alabama picks.

A veteran college football writer and analyst who's work has appeared on CBS Sports since 2010, Fornelli has gone 108-79 in his popular CBS Sports column the past two years, while his renowned "Twitter Tips" are 105-76 the past three seasons.

And he has developed a keen sense for when to back and when to fade Troy, entering this matchup on a 3-0 run on point-spread picks involving the Trojans, including nailing Troy's victory and cover over Georgia State on Oct. 4.

Now he has studied this Sun Belt showdown and locked in a strong against-the-spread pick.

Fornelli has taken into account Troy's strong first half of the season that included a shocking road upset over Big Ten foe Nebraska in Week 3. That win grabbed national headlines and vaulted the Trojans into the conversion surrounding the best Group of 5 college football teams.

They followed that victory with comfortable wins over Louisiana-Monroe, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State. Running back B.J. Smith (94-587-8) has helped power the Trojans to a top-five rushing attack in the Sun Belt. Aided by the No. 4 defense in the conference, the Trojans enter Tuesday's game tied for first in the Sun Belt East.

But none of that guarantees a cover against a battle-tested South Alabama team that will have the home-field edge.

The Jaguars are 2-1 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this year, including a convincing 45-7 victory over Alabama State in their last outing. And though their record stands at just 2-5, they've played a brutal schedule that included a trip to Oklahoma State as well as road games against Memphis and No. 25 Appalachian State.

And they'll catch Troy without quarterback Kaleb Barker, who tore his ACL on Oct. 4. South Alabama is only giving up 224 yards of passing per game, so the matchup against new Troy quarterbacks Sawyer Smith and Gunnar Waston, who combined to complete just 16 of 30 passes for 160 yards last week, is one the Jaguars could be able to exploit.

Fornelli has taken all these factors into account and identified alarming stats that he believes strongly point to one side covering Tuesday night.

So which side of the Troy vs. South Alabama spread should you back?