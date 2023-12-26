The Virginia Tech Hokies will be looking to close out their first winning season since 2019 when they face the Tulane Green Wave in Wednesday's 2023 Military Bowl. The Hokies (6-6) went 5-3 over the final eight games and are seeking a first bowl victory since 2016. They will face a diminished Tulane team Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The Green Wave (11-2) lost 26-14 to SMU in the American Athletic Conference Championship to snap a 10-game win streak. They will be missing several key players and numerous coaches, including Willie Fritz, who was hired as head coach at Houston. The Hokies finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Wednesday's Military Bowl kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The latest Tulane vs. Virginia Tech odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Hokies as 10.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 44. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Tulane picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane spread: Hokies -10.5

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane over/under: 44 points

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane money line: Hokies -400, Green Wave +310

VT: Is 8-9 ATS in its past 17 as a favorite.

TUL: Is 9-7 ATS as an underdog since 2020.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies will face a Tulane team that has seen a lot of changes since the AAC title game. It will be missing its quarterback and top receiver, three defensive stars, its head coach and numerous assistants. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech will be near full strength, with quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten leading a balanced offense. Drones had 1,993 passing yards and 642 rushing in 10 full games, accounting for 19 TDs and throwing three interceptions.

Tuten was the top rusher with 727 yards (4.7 per carry) and scored eight times. Receivers Da'Quan Felton (667 yards) and Jaylin Lane (524) combined for 14 touchdowns. The Green Wave allowed more than 170 rushing yards in their final two games, and Tech rushed for more than 200 four times in their final eight. Tulane will be without two key defensive backs, so Drones should exploit them. Two of the Hokies' final three losses came against ranked teams. See which team to pick here.

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave will count on defense, and while some top players opted out, it was an opportunistic unit all season. Tulane tied for third in FBS with 17 interceptions and had 34 sacks, tied for 23rd. Cornerback Lance Robinson (four interceptions) and safety Kam Pedescleaux (two) will be looking to make some plays in the secondary. There also should be enough pieces up front for what was a top-10 unit against the run overall this season (93.5 yards per game).

The offense, led by quarterback Michael Pratt and receiver Chris Brazzell, scored almost 27 points per game. But they are both out, so it could come down to the running game. The good news is, the Green Wave averaged just under 157 rushing yards per game, and top option Makhi Hughes is expected to play. The freshman rushed for 1,290 yards, ranking 13th in FBS, and scored seven touchdowns. He averaged 5.3 per carry and had 18 runs of at least 15 yards. See which team to pick here.

