Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday when she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. She debuted at the start of the second half when she came on to do a squib kick for the Commodores in their game against Missouri.
Fuller's ascension to this role was facilitated by the team's grad transfer kicker opting out before the season began, several potential kickers on the roster having to go into quarantine because of positive COVID-19 tests and, of course, her trying out and winning a spot on the team. She didn't exactly show up to tryouts off the street, as she's the goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, the reigning SEC champions.
She now joins other trailblazers such as Ashley Martin and Katie Hnida in terms of women breaking into men's college football. Martin (Jacksonville State) became the first woman to score in a Division I game with a field goal in 2001, and Hnida (New Mexico) became the first woman to score at the FBS level in 2003.
When the proverbial glass ceiling was broken with her kickoff, many in the sports world and beyond were ready to congratulate Fuller for accomplishment.
👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 @SarahFuller_27 !! Anchor down girl!! #historyinthemaking— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) November 28, 2020
Legend!!!! https://t.co/HNzTGu6rbV— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 28, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 do ya thing today @SarahFuller_27 🙌🏽 https://t.co/4xFRX5uvoT— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) November 28, 2020
Didn’t go OB..Didn’t give up a TD.. Gave 0 chance for a return. Set up the D 🗣🗣👏🏻👏🏻— Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2020
Congrats to @SarahFuller_27 for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME.
Incredibly rare to be the “1st ever person to do something” these days..this is really cool #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/A7vQsAFiM1
Amazing!!!! Breaking barriers! 👏🏼 🏈 ⚽️ https://t.co/QJVLOwxiuj— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) November 27, 2020
Bridging the Futbol ➡️ Football divide? Go on Sarah! https://t.co/3AF8QW3UNT— Hope Solo (@hopesolo) November 27, 2020
Football history may happen today.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 28, 2020
Good luck to @VanderbiltU’s Sarah Fuller, goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, who is dressing for their football team as its place-kicker.
If she plays, she will be the 1st woman to do so in Power 5 football.
Women belong in the game! https://t.co/XouFpvMRgd
Congratulations, @SarahFuller_27 for making history and for inspiring so many!#ItJustMeansMore https://t.co/WjhjlEjtLX— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 28, 2020
#BossWomen https://t.co/DIEbyhioy1— WNBA (@WNBA) November 28, 2020
HERstory Made.#AnchorDown x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/vJsUxs0SM7— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 28, 2020
Congratulations, @SarahFuller_27! 👏 https://t.co/Qo69PjJPdt— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) November 28, 2020
HERstory made.— x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 28, 2020
Nashville is proud of you, @SarahFuller_27. https://t.co/wodzr3sjE5
Congratulations to Sarah Fuller for making history! Here's to the first of many who are not held back by barriers and literally kick back hard against the odds. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/V2n10etCwC— NWHL (@NWHL) November 28, 2020
Glass = Shattered— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 28, 2020
From in between the goalposts to endzones ⚽️ x 🏈
𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SarahFuller_27 #NCAASoccer | 🎥 @SECNetworkpic.twitter.com/JJQNc5jFK7