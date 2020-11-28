Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday when she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. She debuted at the start of the second half when she came on to do a squib kick for the Commodores in their game against Missouri.

Fuller's ascension to this role was facilitated by the team's grad transfer kicker opting out before the season began, several potential kickers on the roster having to go into quarantine because of positive COVID-19 tests and, of course, her trying out and winning a spot on the team. She didn't exactly show up to tryouts off the street, as she's the goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, the reigning SEC champions.

She now joins other trailblazers such as Ashley Martin and Katie Hnida in terms of women breaking into men's college football. Martin (Jacksonville State) became the first woman to score in a Division I game with a field goal in 2001, and Hnida (New Mexico) became the first woman to score at the FBS level in 2003.

When the proverbial glass ceiling was broken with her kickoff, many in the sports world and beyond were ready to congratulate Fuller for accomplishment.