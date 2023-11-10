Who's Playing

No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-2, UCF 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oklahoma State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Oklahoma 27-24.

Oklahoma State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alan Bowman led the charge by throwing for 334 yards on 28 of 42 attempts, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Ollie Gordon II was another key contributor, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UCF's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They skirted past Cincinnati 28-26.

RJ Harvey was his usual excellent self, rushing for 164 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 8.2 yards per carry. Harvey has been hot recently, having posted 100 or more rushing yards the last four times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Another reason for the win was UCF's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for five sacks. Cincinnati's QB won't forget Tre'mon Morris-Brash anytime soon given Morris-Brash sacked him 2.5 times.

Oklahoma State's win was their fourth straight at home , which pushed their record up to 6-2. As for UCF, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5.

Going forward, the contest is expected to be close, with Oklahoma State going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Cowboys have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 180.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Knights (currently ranked fifth in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 227.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Oklahoma State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 64 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.