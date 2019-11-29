UCF vs. South Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UCF vs. South Florida football game
Who's Playing
UCF (home) vs. South Florida (away)
Current Records: UCF 8-3; South Florida 4-7
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the South Florida Bulls can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. South Florida and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Spectrum Stadium. South Florida is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
The Bulls took a serious blow against the Memphis Tigers last week, falling 49-10. QB Jordan McCloud had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for 45 yards on 14 attempts.
UCF narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Tulane Green Wave 34-31. UCF's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Dillon Gabriel, who accumulated 317 passing yards and picked up 58 yards on the ground on 12 carries, and RB Otis Anderson, who picked up 49 yards on the ground on four carries and caught three passes for 72 yards. Gabriel didn't help his team much against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
UCF's victory lifted them to 8-3 while South Florida's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UCF enters the contest with 321.2 passing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. But South Florida comes into the game boasting the 12th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 178.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Knights are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 24.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCF and South Florida both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 23, 2018 - UCF 38 vs. South Florida 10
- Nov 24, 2017 - UCF 49 vs. South Florida 42
- Nov 26, 2016 - South Florida 48 vs. UCF 31
- Nov 26, 2015 - South Florida 44 vs. UCF 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl
The Rebels have to be pissed after Elijah Moore cemented his place in Egg Bowl history for...
-
College football top picks for Friday
A closer look at the top games on the slate for the Friday after Thanksgiving
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, bets, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Iowa vs. Nebraska pick, live stream
There may not be a ton on the line, but Iowa and Nebraska still have a lot to play for
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
American Athletic Conference title and New Year's Six hopes hang in the balance
-
Georgia's Cager could miss several weeks
Cager was hurt during a Georgia practice on Wednesday this week
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech football game