The 2022 Sun Bowl will take place on Friday and the second-oldest bowl game in college football will feature programs that seem to have found their stride under their current head coaches. The No. 18 UCLA Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers and it will be strength on strength as Chip Kelly's offense matches up with Pat Narduzzi's defense. UCLA enters the game with a 9-3 record in Kelly's fifth season at the helm while Pitt is 8-4 in Narduzzi's eighth year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on Friday. The latest UCLA vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bruins as 8-point favorites while the over/under is set at 54 points. Friday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now with promo code ALLYEAR to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Premium plan at Paramount+ (expires 12/31). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year with promo code ALLYEAR when you sign up right here.

Before making any Pitt vs. UCLA picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Pitt and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Pitt vs. UCLA at the 2022 Sun Bowl:

UCLA vs. Pitt spread: Bruins -8

UCLA vs. Pitt over/under: 54 points

UCLA vs. Pitt money line: Bruins -335, Panthers +260

UCLA: The Bruins rank third in the nation in total offense

Pitt: The Panthers rank 16th in the nation in yards allowed per game

UCLA vs. Pitt picks: See picks at SportsLine

UCLA vs. Pitt streaming: Paramount+

Why UCLA can cover



The Bruins ranked third in total offense (507.8 yards per game) and ninth in scoring (39.6 points per game) this season and are expecting to be at relatively full strength for the Sun Bowl 2022. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet and wide receiver Jake Bobo all looked like potential opt-outs but all three are expected to be in the lineup on Friday.

Defensive end Laiatu Latu will also be available after posting 9.5 sacks as one of the best comeback stories of 2022. The Washington transfer suffered a potentially career-ending neck injury but was finally cleared to return to action last fall, only to be told be the Huskies that they wouldn't allow him back on the field. He entered the transfer portal and landed at UCLA and was named second-team All-Pac-12 and he'll look to wreak havoc on a Pitt offense that has been decimated by opt-outs and the transfer portal.

Why Pitt can cover

Pitt has one of the nation's stingiest defenses under Narduzzi. The Panthers have only allowed 319.7 yards per game in 2022 and they also have a strong running game to lean on. Israel Abanikanda opted out but Rodney Hammond, Vincent Davis and C'Bo Flemister have all been productive when called upon.

Leading receiver Jared Wayne will also be available for the Panthers after he caught 55 passes for 1,012 yards and five scores this year. Nick Patti appears to be in line to start at quarterback after Kedon Slovis announced his intention to transfer earlier this year. Patti has completed 51 of his 87 pass attempts for 558 yards and four touchdowns with an interception while also rushing for four touchdowns in his career at Pitt.

How to make Pitt vs. UCLA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total projecting a combined 69 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Pitt? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.