Uga X, the University of Georgia's live mascot, died in his sleep, Georgia athletics announced on Tuesday. He was 10 years old. Also known as Que, Uga X began his tenure with a collaring ceremony ahead of Georgia's win against Georgia Southern on Nov. 21, 2015 and retired following the 2022 season.
Uga X was by Georgia's side each step of the way during its modern run of dominance. In fact, he's the most decorated mascot in Georgia history. With Uga X patrolling the sidelines, the Bulldogs compiled a 91-18 record with two SEC titles and six appearances in the SEC Championship Game.
He was with the Bulldogs as they won back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles from 2021-22, capping undefeated regular seasons, and he's made seven New Year's Six bowl appearances with the Bulldogs. That includes his famous run-in with Bevo, the University of Texas' live steer mascot, at the 2019 Sugar Bowl. Georgia went 9-2 in bowl games, including national title games, with Uga X in tow.
Uga X is succeeded by Uga XI, lovingly known as Boom, who took the mantle ahead of the 2023 season. The Bulldogs went 13-1 in Uga XI's first tour of duty, capped by a win against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.