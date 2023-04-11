USC has hired former Texas Tech and Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a senior offensive analyst, the school announced on Tuesday. Kingsbury will work with the Trojans quarterbacks specifically, a group which includes reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Game planning, film study with coach Lincoln Riley, and quarterback meetings will be among Kingsbury's responsibilities, The Athletic reported on Monday.

"We're excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program," Riley said.

Regarded as one of the top offensive minds in football, Kingsbury joins Riley, a fellow Air Raid alumnus, as he prepares for his second season in Los Angeles. The Trojans finished No. 3 in total offense and passing offense in Riley's first season during which USC earned a trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

In addition to Williams, the Trojans bring back sophomore Miller Moss and add freshman phenom Malachi Nelson to the quarterback room. With proteges like Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes, Kingsbury is regarded as one of the best quarterback developers in football.

Technically, this will be Kingsbury's second stint at USC. He was previously hired as the Trojans offensive coordinator following the 2018 season when Clay Helton was head coach but resigned one month later amid interest from NFL teams. Kingsbury was hired by the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 8, 2019.

The former record-setting Texas Tech quarterback had an inconsistent run in the NFL, finishing with a 28-37-1 record. However, Kingsbury put together an 11-6 record in 2021 with Kyler Murray making his second Pro Bowl. Kingsbury was ultimately fired after a 4-13 record in 2022.

He was similarly inconsistent during a six-year run at Texas Tech, putting together a 35-40 record. His offenses ranked among the best in the nation, however, especially after Mahomes took over as starter. Mahomes, a relatively unheralded recruit, led the nation with 5,052 yards passing in just 12 games in 2016 before going on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion.