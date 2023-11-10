USC's loss to Washington last weekend was an emotional one for Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. Following the 52-42 loss to the Huskies, Williams found his mother in the stands and cried as she comforted him.

That moment has garnered a lot of attention over the last week, and Williams hoped it had a positive impact on others. On Wednesday, Williams spoke to reporters and said he is an advocate for mental health and wanted to be his "authentic" self.

"Me doing just what I did on Saturday, even though it was far from what I was trying to do or anything like that, it showed and spread that awareness that I may talk about when I don't have tears in my eyes," Williams said, per USCFootball.com. "It just shows truth and what I speak ... Being authentic is important."

Williams also noted the loss really stung because of how badly he wanted to get a big win for his teammates.

"That's who I am," Williams said. "That's just simply who I am ...That was raw emotion. Being human. Being myself. Someone that cares about this team, these guys and winning especially."

Even in the loss, Williams turned in another superb effort. He threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns while adding 16 yards and a touchdown on the ground. This weekend, Williams and the Trojans have an excellent shot to bounce back by beating the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.