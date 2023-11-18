Who's Playing

Current Records: Boise State 5-5, Utah State 5-5

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Utah State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Utah State Aggies and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, Utah State didn't have too much trouble with Nevada at home as they won 41-24. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah State.

Rahsul Faison was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.2 yards per carry. Cooper Legas was another key contributor, throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Boise State can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent game on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 42-14 victory over New Mexico. Boise State was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Among those leading the charge was George Holani, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Maddux Madsen, who threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 passes.

The win got Utah State back to even at 5-5. As for Boise State, they pushed their record up to 5-5 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 177.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Broncos struggle in that department as they've been even better at 195.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Utah State lost to Boise State at home by a decisive 42-23 margin in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Boise State's Taylen Green, who rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on only six carries, and also threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Now that Utah State knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Boise State is a 4-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 64 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Utah State.