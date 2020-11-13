Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Utah State

Current Records: Fresno State 2-1; Utah State 0-3

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Aggies as they lost 34-9 to the Nevada Wolf Pack last week. Utah State was down 31-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Utah State, but WR Justin McGriff led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Fresno State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 40-27 victory over the UNLV Rebels last week. RB Ronnie Rivers had a dynamite game for Fresno State; he rushed for three TDs and 133 yards on 19 carries in addition to catching six passes for one TD and 99 yards.

The Aggies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.

Utah State is now 0-3 while the Bulldogs sit at 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah State is 12th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 520.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Utah State, Fresno State ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 2

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last six years.