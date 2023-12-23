The Northwestern Wildcats aim to keep things rolling on Saturday evening at Allegiant Stadium. Northwestern will face the Utah Utes in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl, and the Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak. Northwestern is 7-5 overall and seeking the program's first bowl win since the 2021 Citrus Bowl. Utah is 8-4 overall and looking to stop a four-game bowl losing skid, including three straight losses to Big Ten opponents in bowl games.

SportsLine consensus lists the Utes as 6.5-point favorites for this 7:30 p.m. ET kick. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 41.5 in the latest Utah vs. Northwestern odds.

Utah vs. Northwestern spread: Utah -6.5

Utah vs. Northwestern over/under: 41.5 points

Utah vs. Northwestern money line: Utah -244, Northwestern +198

UTAH: The Utes are 6-5-1 against the spread this season

NW: The Wildcats are 8-4 against the spread this season

Why Utah can cover

Though Utah is dealing with opt-outs, transfers and injuries, Bryson Barnes is expected to get the start at quarterback despite the fact that he's exploring portal options himself. He finished with eight passing touchdowns in his final three games in 2023, including a 320-yard output against Arizona. Barnes is also a dual-threat option, rushing for at least 39 yards in five of his past six games and racking up three rushing touchdowns this season. Utah produced 186.3 rushing yards per game this season, No. 2 in the Pac-12, and the Utes have a pair of 500-yard rushers at running back in Ja'Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover. Jackson had three 100-yards games this season, and Glover produced 107 rushing yards in the finale against Colorado.

Utah is also facing a vulnerable Northwestern defense that ranked dead-last in the Big Ten with 159.5 rushing yards allowed per game. Northwestern was also second-worst in the conference in allowing 19 rushing touchdowns, and the Wildcats ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in completion rate allowed (64.8%) and third down efficiency allowed (40.0%) this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern is playing its best football right now after three straight wins to end the regular season and the roster remains largely in place for this game. Head coach David Braun was recently minted as the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year, and the Wildcats are operating at an inspired level. Offensively, Northwestern stays on schedule by moving the chains on 41.1% of third down attempts, and senior wide receiver Cam Johnson leads the way through the air. He is in the top eight of the Big Ten with 684 receiving yards this season, including a seven-catch, 124-yard performance in Northwestern's win over Illinois in the regular season finale.

Johnson is joined by senior running back Cam Porter, who has three straight games with at least 69 rushing yards and more than 1,400 career yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns. Northwestern's defense is also stout, including a secondary that is allowing only 192.1 passing yards per game and 6.7 yards per pass attempt this season. See which team to pick here.

