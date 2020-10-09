A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the UTEP Miners at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while UTEP is 3-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Louisiana Tech enters Saturday's showdown with a 12-3 record in its last 15 games. UTEP, meanwhile, is just 2-18 in its last 20 games on the road.

The Bulldogs are favored by 14-points in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5.

Here are several college football odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP:

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP spread: Louisiana Tech -14

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP over-under: 53.5 points

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP money line: Louisiana Tech -550, UTEP +425

What you need to know about Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to the BYU Cougars last Friday. Louisiana Tech was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Wide receiver Smoke Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught three passes for two touchdowns and 82 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Harris' 66-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Despite their most recent setback, the Bulldogs will enter Saturday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Louisiana Tech is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against UTEP. In addition, the Bulldogs are 7-2 in their last nine games against Conference USA opponents.

What you need to know about UTEP

Meanwhile, UTEP ran circles around the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week, and the extra yardage (504 yards vs. 174 yards) paid off. Everything went UTEP's way against Louisiana-Monroe as the Miners made off with a 31-6 victory. The Miners can attribute much of their success to RB Deion Hankins, who rushed for three touchdowns and 118 yards on 22 carries.

UTEP has also fared well against the spread against Louisiana Tech over the years. In fact, UTEP is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road against the Bulldogs.

How to make UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech picks

