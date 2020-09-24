Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ UTSA

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 0-2; UTSA 2-0

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA clash at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Alamodome. UTSA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

The Roadrunners were able to grind out a solid victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks this past Saturday, winning 24-10. UTSA's QB Frank Harris was on fire, passing for one TD and 269 yards on 36 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 104 yards. Harris' longest connection was to WR Joshua Cephus for 35 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. has to be hurting after a devastating 47-14 defeat at the hands of the Troy Trojans this past Saturday. Middle Tenn. was down 40-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Middle Tenn. back was the mediocre play of QB Asher O'Hara, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.74 yards per passing attempt.

UTSA's win lifted them to 2-0 while Middle Tenn.'s loss dropped them down to 0-2. Giving up four turnovers, the Blue Raiders had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Roadrunners can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Roadrunners are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UTSA and Middle Tenn. both have one win in their last two games.