Hawaii will open a new era under head coach Timmy Chang on Saturday night against Vanderbilt, as he is taking over following the resignation of Todd Graham. Chang became the NCAA's career passing yards leader while at Hawaii in 2004, and he will open his coaching tenure against last year's worst scoring offense among all Power Five teams. Vanderbilt faced a Mountain West program last year as well, picking up a 24-21 win over Colorado State.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Commodores are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii spread: Vanderbilt -9.5

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii over/under: 54.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii money line: Vanderbilt -355, Hawaii +278

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt should take a step forward in its second season under head coach Clark Lea after going 2-10 last year. Quarterback Mike Wright is back under center after throwing for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He is playing behind an offensive line that returns three starters and will have a large size advantage up front against Hawaii's undersized line.

The Commodores also return three running backs and are facing a Rainbow Warriors defense that allowed 31.4 points per game and 5.8 yards per play. Offensively, Hawaii lost its top passer, top rusher and top receiver, so some early-season struggles are expected for that unit. Vanderbilt covered the spread in five of its final six games last year and is in a position to open the 2022 campaign with a blowout win.

Why Hawaii can cover

Hawaii is excited about turning over a new leaf under Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback during his time with the Rainbow Warriors. He will be starting over after a mass exodus ensued following a disastrous end to the Todd Graham era. Chang has several talented quarterbacks to choose from, including Joey Yellen from Pitt and returning signal caller Brayden Schager.

The Rainbow Warriors allowed teams to complete just 57% of their passes last year, but many of those completions went for big plays. Vanderbilt does not have an explosive passing attack, so that should help Hawaii limit the damage on Saturday night. There are also more positive emotions with this team than what the Rainbow Warriors experienced last year, which will provide an invaluable boost to morale heading into the season.

