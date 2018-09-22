Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt Commodores (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)
Current records: Vanderbilt 2-1; South Carolina 1-1-1
What to Know
South Carolina is packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Vanderbilt on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts another close matchup for the team.
You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last Saturday between South Carolina and Marshall, who ended their contest at a 0-0 deadlock.
Meanwhile, after soaring high against Nevada two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Vanderbilt didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-22 to Notre Dame.
South Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gamecocks are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Commodores.
Last season, Vanderbilt were 4-6-1 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they were 8-3-1 against the spread
Series History
South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - South Carolina Gamecocks 34 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 27
- 2016 - Vanderbilt Commodores 10 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 13
- 2015 - South Carolina Gamecocks 19 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 10
