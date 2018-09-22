Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)

Current records: Vanderbilt 2-1; South Carolina 1-1-1

What to Know

South Carolina is packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Vanderbilt on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts another close matchup for the team.

You win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That's exactly what happened last Saturday between South Carolina and Marshall, who ended their contest at a 0-0 deadlock.

Meanwhile, after soaring high against Nevada two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Vanderbilt didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-22 to Notre Dame.

South Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gamecocks are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Commodores.

Last season, Vanderbilt were 4-6-1 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they were 8-3-1 against the spread

Series History

South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last 4 years.