Purdue Boilermakers @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Current Records: Purdue 0-1, Virginia Tech 1-0

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

The Virginia Tech Hokies will be playing in front of their home fans against the Purdue Boilermakers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Virginia Tech gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. Virginia Tech walked away with a 36-17 victory over Old Dominion. Winning is a bit easier when the QB airs it out for 165 more yards than the opposition, as Virginia Tech did.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Purdue on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Fresno State by a score of 39-35. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Purdue was the slight favorite coming in.

Even though the team lost, they still saw several impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from WR Deion Burks, who found the endzone twice on 152 receiving yards. Burks' longest reception was for an incredible84 yards. QB Hudson Card was another key contributor, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts.

Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with Virginia Tech going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with a 4-7 record against the spread.

The Hokies' victory lifted them to 1-0 while the Boilermakers' defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Virginia Tech can repeat their recent success, or if Purdue bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46 points.

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.