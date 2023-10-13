Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Current Records: Wake Forest 3-2, Virginia Tech 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 14th at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Virginia Tech is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Virginia Tech gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 39-17 walloping at the hands of Florida State. Virginia Tech was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest might have drawn first blood against Clemson on Saturday, but it was Clemson who got the last laugh. Wake Forest fell to Clemson 17-12. Wake Forest has struggled against Clemson recently, as Saturday's game was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

The losses dropped Virginia Tech to 2-4 and Wake Forest to 3-2.

Odds

Virginia Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech and Wake Forest both have 1 win in their last 2 games.