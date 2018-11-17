Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies (home) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (away)

Current records: Virginia Tech 4-5; Miami (Fla.) 5-5

What to Know

Virginia Tech are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31 points per game before their next match. They will be playing at home against Miami (Fla.) at at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for Virginia Tech, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Virginia Tech have to be aching after a bruising 22-52 loss to Pittsburgh last week.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their matchup against Georgia Tech making it four winless games in a row. Miami (Fla.) were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-27 to Georgia Tech.

When the two teams last met, Virginia Tech lost to Miami (Fla.) by a decisive 10-28 margin. Maybe Virginia Tech will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Hurricanes are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Hokies.

This season, Virginia Tech are 2-6-0 against the spread. As for Miami (Fla.), they are 2-7-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hurricanes as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia Tech.