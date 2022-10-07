Sam Hartman and the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Army West Point Black Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are 4-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while Army is 1-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Wake Forest leads the all-time series 12-5, including a thrilling 70-56 victory last season. Wake Forest is 4-1 against the spread, while Army is 2-3 ATS in 2022.

The Demon Deacons are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Army odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 66.5. Before making any Army vs. Wake Forest picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Army West Point and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting linesfor Army vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. Army spread: Wake Forest -16.5

Wake Forest vs. Army over/under: 66.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Army picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, winning 31-21. Among those leading the charge for Wake Forest was RB Justice Ellison, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 18 carries. QB Sam Hartman threw two touchdown passes and now has a 15:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the season.

The Demon Deacons' offense is explosive and averages 40.4 points per game. Hartman ranks among the top 10 in FBS in both passing touchdowns and passing efficiency rating. Wake Forest also has a two-headed backfield with Ellison and Christian Turner combining for over 600 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on the season.

What you need to know about Army

Meanwhile, the contest between Army and the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Army falling 31-14 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by QB Tyhier Tyler, who rushed for two TDs and 110 yards. This was the first time Tyler has racked up 100-plus rushing yards all year.

With Army's triple option offense, the team ranks second in rushing yards in all of college football, but also ranks fifth-worst in passing yards. Five different players have rushed for at least 100 yards this year while six cadets have scored a rushing touchdown. RB Tyrell Robinson is averaging 8.8 yards per carry which ranks second in FBS.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Army picks

The model has simulated Army vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who will win Wake Forest vs. Army? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.