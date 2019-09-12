Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest (home) vs. North Carolina (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 2-0-0; North Carolina 2-0-0
What to Know
Wake Forest will be playing at home against North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Wake Forest is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Demon Deacons won the last time they met up with Rice, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Demon Deacons captured a comfortable 41-21 win over Rice. QB Jamie Newman did work as he passed for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, after losing to Miami (Fla.) the last time they met, North Carolina decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Last week, North Carolina narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Miami (Fla.) 28-25. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Tar Heels.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Demon Deacons have yet to allow a single interception. As for the Tar Heels, they haven't allowed an interception yet, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a solid 3 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 17, 2015 - North Carolina 50 vs. Wake Forest 14
