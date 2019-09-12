Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wake Forest (home) vs. North Carolina (away)

Current Records: Wake Forest 2-0-0; North Carolina 2-0-0

What to Know

Wake Forest will be playing at home against North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Wake Forest is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Demon Deacons won the last time they met up with Rice, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Demon Deacons captured a comfortable 41-21 win over Rice. QB Jamie Newman did work as he passed for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after losing to Miami (Fla.) the last time they met, North Carolina decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Last week, North Carolina narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Miami (Fla.) 28-25. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Tar Heels.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Demon Deacons have yet to allow a single interception. As for the Tar Heels, they haven't allowed an interception yet, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 3 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.