Watch Air Force vs. Army: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. Army (away)

Current Records: Air Force 6-2; Army 3-5

What to Know

Army won both of their matches against Air Force last season (21 to nothing and 17-14) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. Army staggers into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses while Air Force skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Black Knights didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 34-29 to San Jose State on Saturday. Army got a solid performance out of QB Christian Anderson, who rushed for 87 yards and two TDs on 16 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Air Force fell to Utah State 42-32 when the two teams last met in September of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Air Force made easy work of Utah State and carried off a 31-7 victory.

The Black Knights are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

Air Force's win lifted them to 6-2 while Army's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. We'll find out if the Falcons can add another positive mark to their record or if the Black Knights can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Air Force's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Falcons are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Black Knights.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Air Force and Army both have two wins in their last four games.