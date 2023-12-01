Who's Playing

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs @ No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Georgia 12-0, Alabama 11-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Two dominant signal callers in Carson Beck and Jalen Milroe are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Georgia comes in on 27 and Alabama on ten.

Georgia has more to be thankful for after their game against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Georgia came out on top against Georgia Tech by a score of 31-23.

Among those leading the charge was Kendall Milton, who rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.7 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Alabama sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Milroe was his usual excellent self, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 10.8 yards per attempt, and also rushing for 107 yards. Milroe has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jermaine Burton, who picked up 107 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Alabama was down by four with only four minutes and 48 seconds left when they drove 39 yards for the winning score. Milroe hit Isaiah Bond from 31 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Georgia's win was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-0. As for Alabama, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

While fans of the pair were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, Georgia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Bulldogs have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 185.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Crimson Tide struggle in that department as they've been averaging 177.6 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Georgia is a solid 6-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 55 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Georgia.