WATCH: Arkansas' worst fake punt of all-time leads to easy interception by Auburn

Don't try this at home ... or on a football field ... or anywhere really

Arkansas is a desperate team. It's 2-4 on the season and it's 0-3 in the SEC. If it is going to pick up its first conference win of the season against No. 11 Auburn, it will have to figure out new and interesting ways to put points on the board. After all, 20-point underdogs like the Hogs don't spring upsets playing conventionally.

The problem is that sometimes desperation leads to not thinking clearly in pressure situations. Say, like, when you're already down 17-0 and decide to do this on fourth down at your own 41-yard line.

I'm sure it seemed like a great idea in practice!

The good news for Arkansas is that Auburn wasn't able to convert that folly into another touchdown. The bad news is that Arkansas still finds itself down 17-0 to the Tigers in the second quarter and now has an all-time highlight for all the wrong reasons.

