Who's Playing

Kent State @ Buffalo

Current Records: Kent State 4-7; Buffalo 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bulls are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Kent State Golden Flashes at 1 p.m. ET at UB Stadium Saturday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Two weeks ago, Buffalo was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Central Michigan Chippewas 31-27. The Bulls were up 24-7 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. QB Cole Snyder had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 193 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Kent State came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last Wednesday, falling 31-24. Despite the loss, Kent State had strong showings from RB Marquez Cooper, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and QB Collin Schlee, who passed for one TD and 150 yards on 12 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Buffalo is now 5-5 while the Golden Flashes sit at 4-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls come into the game boasting the 35th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at seven. Kent State is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with seven thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Series History

Buffalo and Kent State both have three wins in their last seven games.