Who's Playing

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Oklahoma 8-2, BYU 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

What to Know

Oklahoma will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Oklahoma Sooners and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU does have the home-field advantage, but Oklahoma is expected to win by 24 points.

Oklahoma stacked a fourth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They steamrolled past West Virginia 59-20 at home.

Dillon Gabriel had a dynamite game for Oklahoma, throwing for 423 yards and five touchdowns while picking up 11.8 yards per attempt, and also punching in three touchdowns on the ground. Drake Stoops was another key contributor, picking up 164 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, BYU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against Iowa State, falling 45-13.

Oklahoma's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 44.8 points per game. As for BYU, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Sooners have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 505.4 total yards per game (they're ranked fourth in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Cougars , though, as they've been averaging only 300 per game. Will Oklahoma be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will BYU flip the script? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 24-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 57 points.

