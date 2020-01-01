Watch Cincinnati vs. Boston College: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Boston College @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Boston College 6-6; Cincinnati 10-3

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and BC and Cincinnati will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Eagles aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 26-19 four weeks ago. RB AJ Dillon was the offensive standout of the contest for BC, rushing for one TD and 178 yards on 32 carries. That touchdown -- 61-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

BC's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected one interception and four fumbles. That interception came courtesy of DB Jahmin Muse with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati scored first but ultimately less than the Memphis Tigers in their matchup three weeks ago. Cincinnati was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 29-24 to Memphis. Despite the defeat, the Bearcats had strong showings from QB Desmond Ridder, who accumulated 233 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 113 yards, and RB Michael Warren II, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles are now 6-6 while the Bearcats sit at 10-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: BC comes into the matchup boasting the 17th fewest interceptions in the nation at six. But Cincinnati enters the matchup having picked the ball off 16 times, good for fifth in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.