Snowy weather during Colorado State's Week 9 home game against No. 19 Air Force led to the Rams incurring a rather unusual penalty during the third quarter. With the game tied at 13, the Rams were handed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty due to fans throwing snowballs at the Air Force bench.

CBS Sports Network announced Colorado State had received a warning from officials at the end of the first half after fans were caught throwing snowballs at the Falcons bench. While the initial warning didn't lead to any penalty against the Rams, the second offense did as fans continued their antics into the second half.

Colorado State, which is in its second season under coach Jay Norvell, entered Saturday's game on a six-game losing streak in the series with the Falcons. Air Force has emerged as the team to beat in the Mountain West, rocketing to a 7-0 start and holding the highest AP ranking of any Group of Five team. The Falcons are looking to become the first service academy program to reach a New Year's Six bowl game as the designated Group of Five champion.