WATCH: Drew Brees delivers fiery speech before Purdue's win over Nebraska

It's been a rough year for Purdue. As if taking a step back and falling under .500 wasn't bad enough, the Boilermakers have been absolutely decimated by injuries. In fact, the offense down to its third-string quarterback after coach Jeff Brohm indicated Jack Plummer would miss the rest of the season with an injury.

Still, Purdue found a way to beat Nebraska 31-27 to keep whatever slim bowl hopes it has alive. Helping get the team up for the game before kickoff was New Orleans Saints and former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees. Coaches bring back famous alums all the time to speak to the team, but Brees, a master motivator, was the right speaker at the right time. You can check out his entire speech to the team below:

If Purdue thought Brees' speech was dramatic, it didn't hold a candle to the end of the game. The Boilermakers won with a nifty reverse call coming out of a timeout in the fourth quarter. David Bell took the flip nine yards to the house with just over a minute remaining.

Purdue still has to win out to be bowl-eligible, which is a tall task, but Brees was able to get this team up for one game at least.