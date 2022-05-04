A highly-rated offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Austin Siereveld announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Siereveld is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 351 overall prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Ohio State is considered the favorite to land Siereveld, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Siereveld ranks as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. The Middletown, Ohio, native plays for Lakota East High School and has also starred on the basketball court.

On the gridiron, Siereveld projects as a physical run-blocker and is ranked the No. 7 player from Ohio in his class. Here is a further evaluation of Siereveld from 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, who watched Siereveld play in March:

"He showed the same strength and physicality that we had seen on film, but his ability to bend and get low in his stance was even more evident in person. That combination of strength, tenacity as well as flexibility makes him an excellent prospect."