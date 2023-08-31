Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Louisville 0-0, Georgia Tech 0-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

An ACC Conference battle is on tap between the Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET on September 1st at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

These teams both struggled last season when it came to passing touchdowns. Louisville were ranked 109th in the nation, with 13 over the course of the season. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, were ranked 117th with ten.

Looking back to last season, Louisville finished a solid 7-5 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl. On the other hand, Georgia Tech didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.

Looking forward to Friday, Louisville shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 7.5 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

Louisville is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 4-2 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $966.91. Sadly, Georgia Tech will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-4 as such last year.

Odds

Louisville is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech has won both of the games they've played against Louisville in the last 5 years.