Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Toledo 0-0, Illinois 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Toledo Rockets to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois finished last season ranked fourth in the nation in throwing interceptions, with five on the season. Toledo, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 118th with 15.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Illinois is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

Illinois ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 6-2 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $857.59. Sadly, Toledo will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 0-1 as such last year.

Odds

Illinois is a big 9.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46 points.

