Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Akron 1-2, Indiana 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Akron Zips will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Akron traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road doesn't seem to have gotten any smoother. They took a serious blow against Kentucky on Saturday, falling 35-3. The last quarter was a mere formality, since it was already 21-3 by the end of the third.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Zips were plauged by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.6 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Indiana took a 21-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisville on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Indiana had strong showings from RB Jaylin Lucas, who picked up 98 receiving yards and one touchdown, and QB Tayven Jackson, who threw for 299 yards and one touchdown. Those 299 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Jackson.

In addition to losing their last games, both Akron and Indiana failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Indiana shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 16 points. This will be Akron's first time playing a team that currently has a winning record this season.

Akron's defeat on Saturday dropped their overall record down to 1-2. Indiana's defeat on Saturday dropped their record down to an identical 1-2.

Odds

Indiana is a big 16-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

