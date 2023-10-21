Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Current Records: Georgia State 5-1, Louisiana 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

Georgia State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Georgia State Panthers and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing seven points in their last match, Georgia State made sure to put some points up on the board against Marshall on Saturday. Georgia State strolled past Marshall with points to spare, taking the game 41-24.

Georgia State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Darren Grainger, who rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 234 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was not the first on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They secured a 34-30 W over Texas State. Louisiana was down 20-7 with 6:55 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point win.

It was another big night for Zeon Chriss, who threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.5% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Robert Williams also helped out with an impressive 90 receiving yards.

Louisiana was down by two with only four minutes and 44 seconds left when they drove 24 yards for the winning score. Chriss punched in the touchdown from 8 yards out.

Georgia State's victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Louisiana, their victory was their fourth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 4-2.

Georgia State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Panthers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 185 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Ragin' Cajuns struggle in that department as they've been even better at 224.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Louisiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ragin' Cajuns, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 62 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 8 years.

Nov 04, 2021 - Louisiana 21 vs. Georgia State 17

Sep 19, 2020 - Louisiana 34 vs. Georgia State 31

Nov 10, 2018 - Louisiana 36 vs. Georgia State 22

Nov 07, 2015 - Louisiana 23 vs. Georgia State 21

Injury Report for Louisiana

Kaleb Carter: out (Knee)

Pearse Migl: out (Undisclosed)

Ben Wooldridge: questionable (Foot)

Lance LeGendre: doubtful (Suspension)

King McGowen: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Caleb Anderson: out (Ankle)

Ja'Marian Peterson: Out for the Season (Illness)

Jathan Caldwell: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Kailep Edwards: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Georgia State