Watch LSU vs. Oklahoma: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 4 Oklahoma @ No. 1 LSU

Current Records: Oklahoma 12-1; LSU 13-0

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. LSU and Oklahoma will compete for holiday cheer in the Peach Bowl on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. ET test. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Tigers skips in on 13 wins and Oklahoma on five.

When you finish with 201 more yards than your opponent like LSU did three weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10. LSU's QB Joe Burrow was on fire, passing for four TDs and 349 passing yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 41 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma ultimately got the result they were hoping for three weeks ago. They won 30-23 over the Baylor Bears. The Sooners' WR CeeDee Lamb filled up the stat sheet, catching eight passes for 173 yards.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 13-0 and the Sooners to 12-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers come into the contest boasting the most passing touchdowns in the nation at 49. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 554.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $419.15

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 76

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.