Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ No. 22 Marshall

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 1-0; Marshall 3-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Florida Atlantic Owls can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Marshall Thundering Herd at 2:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Florida Atlantic has some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The Owls gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener three weeks ago. They got past the Charlotte 49ers with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 21-17. Florida Atlantic QB Nick Tronti did work as he passed for two TDs and 98 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 94 yards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Marshall and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last week was still a pretty decisive one as Marshall wrapped it up with a 35-17 win on the road. RB Brenden Knox and QB Grant Wells were among the main playmakers for Marshall as the former rushed for two TDs and 125 yards on 32 carries and the latter passed for two TDs and 227 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The wins brought Florida Atlantic up to 1-0 and the Thundering Herd to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls rank fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. As for Marshall, they enter the game with only one touchdown allowed, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 16-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall have won four out of their last five games against Florida Atlantic.