Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Illinois 2-4, Maryland 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 14th at SECU Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Illinois was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Illinois' 8-4 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell 20-7 to Nebraska on Friday. That means Illinois has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, Maryland finally witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak dating back to last season on Saturday. Their bruising 37-17 loss to Ohio State might stick with them for a while. Maryland has struggled against Ohio State recently, as Saturday's matchup was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Nobody from Maryland had a standout game, but they got scores from Taulia Tagovailoa and Kaden Prather.

Illinois has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. With their first loss of the season, Maryland fell to 5-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Maryland is a big 14-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland has won both of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 5 years.