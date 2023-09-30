The connection between Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receiver Roman Wilson is among the Big Ten's most notable, and the two reminded everyone of that early during the second-ranked Wolverines' Week 5 matchup Saturday at Nebraska. Michigan got on the board first when McCarthy connected with Wilson for an eye-popping 29-yard touchdown pass when Wilson, despite having a defender all over him, somehow still managed to come down with the football in the end zone.

The below pass attempt would likely end up as an incompletion most of the time, but there was no doubt Wilson wanted it more, literally wrapping his arms around the defender in making the catch for the score. The highlight-reel play made for Wilson's sixth touchdown reception of the season as the Wolverines pursue a third consecutive Big Ten championship.

Wilson, a senior, arrived at Michigan in time for the 2020 campaign and has had a presence on the Wolverines' offense ever since. After catching for 122 yards and a touchdown as a freshman during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Wilson caught for 420 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 regular season before catching for 376 yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 regular season. He's now off to a hot start in 2023, already sharing team offensive player of the week honors three times in the first month of the season.

Michigan is seeking its fourth straight victory in the series with Nebraska as the Wolverines look to improve to 5-0. Michigan handed the Cornhuskers a 34-3 loss in Ann Arbor, Michigan, during the 2022 campaign.