Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Tennessee State will be seeking to avenge the 45-26 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 7 of 2019.

Tennessee State came up short against the Jackson State Tigers last week, falling 16-3.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. strolled past the Colorado State Rams with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 34-19. The team ran away with 27 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Blue Raiders' RB Frank Peasant filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Peasant had some trouble finding his footing against the James Madison Dukes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Middle Tenn.'s defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Tra Fluellen and CB Decorian Patterson.

Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 1-1 while Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. Tennessee State's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Middle Tenn. defensive front that amassed nine sacks against Colorado State, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 20.5-point favorite.

Series History

Middle Tenn. won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.