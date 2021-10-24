There's nothing that creates an opportunity for football coaches to show their personalities quite like their teams handily taking care of an opponent, which is precisely what happened on Saturday, for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a blowout win over the Vanderbilt Commodores 45-6. The comfortable win gave head coach Mike Leach ample opportunity to discuss a topic he is very well-versed in -- candy.

A week before Halloween, SEC Network's broadcast mentioned how Mike Leach has a complete distaste for candy corn, leading to a post-game question that led to Leach going on an impassioned tangent about his favorite candies.

"I mean, I completely hate candy corn," Leach said, before discussing his favorites. "Gummy bears for sure ... The Haribo ones. It's got to be the Haribo ones. And then the other thing I like is when they used to have the Sprees in a box. Outstanding. You have to go to the dollar store to find it, but I do.

"And then the latest ... There's still candy innovation, although awhile back I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall. It's because they have gummy everything. But they have those Nerds Clusters, which is new ... Which is good! The Nerds Clusters is good. And then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy."

While it's quite likely that Leach has aged out of trick-or-treating by now, it was all treats for his Bulldogs on Saturday. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for a career-best four touchdown passes against Vanderbilt, while Mississippi State's defense held the Commodores to just 155 total yards and six points on offense. Mississippi State's win brought them to the right side of .500, improving them to 4-3 on the season.