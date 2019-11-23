Watch Mississippi State vs. Abilene Christian: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Abilene Christian football game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State (home) vs. Abilene Christian (away)
Current Records: Mississippi State 4-6; Abilene Christian 5-6
What to Know
The Abilene Christian Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last week. Abilene Christian was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.
Meanwhile, MSU has to be aching after a bruising 38-7 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 38-7 by the third quarter.
Abilene Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 37-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 37-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Oregon vs. Arizona St. pick, live stream
Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North, but can it stay alive in the College Football Playoff...
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
Texas A&M vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The Bulldogs and Aggies square off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Week 13 college football expert picks,
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 13.
-
Texas vs. Baylor pick, live stream
Baylor tries to bounce back from its loss to Oklahoma while Texas tries to save it season
-
Michigan vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Wolverines have won 23 straight against the Hoosiers
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
New Mexico vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the New Mexico vs. Air Force football game