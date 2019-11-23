Watch Mississippi State vs. Abilene Christian: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Mississippi State (home) vs. Abilene Christian (away)

Current Records: Mississippi State 4-6; Abilene Christian 5-6

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last week. Abilene Christian was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.

Meanwhile, MSU has to be aching after a bruising 38-7 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 38-7 by the third quarter.

Abilene Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 37-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 37-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.