Who's Playing

No. 9 Georgia @ No. 25 Missouri

Current Records: Georgia 6-2; Missouri 5-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs are 5-0 against the Missouri Tigers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UGA will take on Mizzou at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field after a week off. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,124 yards two weeks ago.

The Bulldogs took their contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks two weeks ago by a conclusive 45-16 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UGA had established a 38-10 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB James Cook, who rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on six carries. This was the first time Cook has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Cook's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Mizzou and the Arkansas Razorbacks were playing football. Last week, Mizzou narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Razorbacks 50-48. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. RB Larry Rountree III went supernova for the Tigers as he rushed for three TDs and 185 yards on 27 carries.

Special teams collected 20 points for Mizzou. K Harrison Mevis booted in five field goals, the longest a 51-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

This next contest looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest two weeks ago, where they covered a 21.5-point spread.

Their wins bumped UGA to 6-2 and the Tigers to 5-3. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $150.33

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last six years.