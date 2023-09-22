Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 2-2, Nebraska 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Louisiana Tech have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Louisiana Tech were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but Louisiana Tech had to settle for a 40-37 defeat against North Texas.

Louisiana Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tyre Shelton, who rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown. Shelton was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 56 yards. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Jack Turner, who threw for 145 yards and a touchdown.

When it’s third and short and the Bulldogs need some yardage, they’ve opted to try a passing play 61.7% of the time. The team tried something a little different on Saturday though, only passing on 20% of their third and short attempts. Given they only converted 31.3% of their third downs, don't expect to see them trying that again any time soon.

Meanwhile, Nebraska blew past Northern Illinois 35-11. The success represented a nice turnaround for Nebraska who in their last game suffered a tough 36-14 defeat.

QB Heinrich Haarberg looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from RB Gabe Ervin Jr., who rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Louisiana Tech must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 20-point spread they're up against.

Louisiana Tech will be out to turn their luck around, while Nebraska will be hoping to grab another victory. Check back to see if Louisiana Tech can bounce back or if Nebraska can keep them down.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 20-point favorite against Louisiana Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 47 points.

