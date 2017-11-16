WATCH: Nick Saban completely cracks himself up talking about ripped jeans

There are many things that Nick Saban does not like. For example ... losing, smiling, maybe Lane Kiffin.

But now we can add one more thing to that list: Ripped jeans.

The Alabama Crimson Tide football coach opened up a press conference Wednesday by declaring that he absolutely, positively does not understand the appeal of wearing purposely distressed jeans as a fashion choice.

"I just want to know how we got here. Not to offend anybody out there, but I just walked by some jeans -- worn out jeans. Holes in them. All cut up," said Saban to a room full of reporters. "I just remember when I was a kid in West Virginia, I was ashamed to go to school because my jeans were wore out, only because we didn't have any better. Now they buy them that way. How'd we get here? I don't know."

Saban's point is a fair one, though ripped jeans are trendy and certainly "in" currently. Personally, what I'll never understand is why ripped and distressed pieces of clothing are often outrageously more expensive than their unblemished counterparts. I don't need to pay someone else more money to destroy things in my life -- I'm quite good at it on my own.

But of all the issues tearing society apart these days, zeroing in on ripped jeans as the "how did we get here?" topic seems a bit strange, but I do respect Saban for addressing the subjects he's passionate about. His take on the matter drew a few chuckles from those in the room, but by far the biggest laugh came from Saban himself. He borderline cracked himself up.

Expressing pure confusion over something trendy among young people (especially in the fashion department) and awkwardly laughing at your own jokes are two staples of the Dad Playbook, so congrats to Saban for achieving a Peak Dad performance at this press conference.